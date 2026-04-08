JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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