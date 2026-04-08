Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stock Position Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $46.01.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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