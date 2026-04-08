Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $41.83

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 1.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $1,321,076.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 283,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur Tzianabos sold 4,355 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,560. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 168,771 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 264.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,351,000 after purchasing an additional 217,616 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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