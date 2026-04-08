Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,100 shares during the period. Sibanye Gold comprises about 5.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 87.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

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Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Sibanye Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.2614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Richard Peter Menell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thabane Vincent Maphai acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,974.52. This trade represents a 9.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

See Also

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