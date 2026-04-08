Head to Head Comparison: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, meaning that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.00 -$9.71 million ($26.88) 0.00

Profitability

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Information Analysis and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

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Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

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Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

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