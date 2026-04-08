Q4 Earnings Estimate for AMPX Issued By Northland Securities

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

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Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

AMPX stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,647,226 shares of company stock worth $65,744,047 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors reacted to reports of stronger-than-expected electric vehicle demand, which lifted sentiment for battery and anode material suppliers like Amprius and helped push the stock up. Article Title

Investors reacted to reports of stronger-than-expected electric vehicle demand, which lifted sentiment for battery and anode material suppliers like Amprius and helped push the stock up. Neutral Sentiment: A Globe and Mail roundup featured analyst commentary on industrial goods names including Amprius, providing broader market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

A Globe and Mail roundup featured analyst commentary on industrial goods names including Amprius, providing broader market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities trimmed its 2027 quarterly EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 for Amprius (notably reducing prior quarterly forecasts of $0.04–$0.05 to $0.00–$0.02), signaling lower near-term earnings expectations that could weigh on the stock if reiterated by other brokers or reflected in guidance. Research Note

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

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Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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