Greenleaf Trust Sells 50,810 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,810 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $82.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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