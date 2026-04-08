Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.55.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $723.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.27 and a twelve month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar News Roundup

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Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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