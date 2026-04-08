Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of CAT opened at $723.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.27 and a twelve month high of $789.81.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2027 EPS estimate for Caterpillar, which supports a stronger near?term earnings outlook and helps justify current multiples. Zacks estimate raise
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ industry outlook and related coverage highlight that Caterpillar is benefiting from infrastructure and mining demand, plus a strong backlog — factors that underpin revenue visibility despite tariff pressures. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators (IBD Leaderboard) are flagging Caterpillar as a stock to watch amid a potential market rally, increasing investor attention and momentum interest. Leaderboard trimmed, But…
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ sector commentary lists CAT among construction/mining equipment names worth watching despite a weak industry rank, signaling confidence in Caterpillar’s relative strength. 3 Construction & Mining Equipment Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2026 EPS estimate slightly (to $4.41 from $4.46), a small revision that may temper near?term expectations but does not materially change consensus full?year estimates. Zacks estimate cut
- Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar and Bobcat have filed patent?infringement suits against each other, introducing legal uncertainty, potential costs, and reputational risk that could pressure the stock if disputes escalate. Caterpillar, Bobcat sue each other
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis questioning whether it’s “too late” to buy after a ~161% one?year surge highlights valuation concerns; stretched multiples increase downside sensitivity if growth slows. Is It Too Late To Consider Caterpillar?
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
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