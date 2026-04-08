T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF Holdings Increased by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 114,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

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T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

TCAF stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

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