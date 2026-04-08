V2 Financial group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 284.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of V2 Financial group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,764,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,716,000 after buying an additional 896,333 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 194,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 131,411 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 197,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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