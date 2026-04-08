Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,963 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,496,000 after buying an additional 1,016,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,023,000 after buying an additional 805,042 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,606,000 after buying an additional 677,443 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,852,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,912,000 after buying an additional 289,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,052,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,993,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2514 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.