Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $486,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Archer Daniels Midland

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded ADM from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy”, signaling buy-side momentum from a well-followed retail/quant shop and potentially attracting short-term demand. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded ADM from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy”, signaling buy-side momentum from a well-followed retail/quant shop and potentially attracting short-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its ADM price target to $77 (from $65) and described Q1 as the likely earnings low point, implying upside from here even as the firm kept a Hold rating; a separate Jefferies-linked note also flagged expected upward price momentum. Jefferies price-target raise

Jefferies raised its ADM price target to $77 (from $65) and described Q1 as the likely earnings low point, implying upside from here even as the firm kept a Hold rating; a separate Jefferies-linked note also flagged expected upward price momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Former ADM CFO has publicly denied the SEC’s accounting-fraud allegations — a development that could limit reputational downside if the situation resolves but leaves legal overhang until cleared. CFODive article

Former ADM CFO has publicly denied the SEC’s accounting-fraud allegations — a development that could limit reputational downside if the situation resolves but leaves legal overhang until cleared. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat but a sizable revenue miss and management set FY2026 guidance of $3.60–$4.25 EPS; mixed fundamentals (profitability beat vs. top-line weakness) leave room for differing analyst views. Company earnings/guidance

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat but a sizable revenue miss and management set FY2026 guidance of $3.60–$4.25 EPS; mixed fundamentals (profitability beat vs. top-line weakness) leave room for differing analyst views. Negative Sentiment: A brokerage consensus published as “Reduce” for ADM increases downside pressure from institutional rebalancing and may amplify selling. Broker consensus “Reduce”

A brokerage consensus published as “Reduce” for ADM increases downside pressure from institutional rebalancing and may amplify selling. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noting that ADM shares “sank as the market gained” highlights near-term weakness and momentum-based selling; press pieces emphasizing the pullback can reinforce negative sentiment among momentum traders. Yahoo Finance coverage

About Archer Daniels Midland

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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