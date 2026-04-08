TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 108,122 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,122 shares during the quarter. Western Union accounts for about 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 28.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,948,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 3,708,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,759.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,954,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after buying an additional 7,886,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,786,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after buying an additional 1,656,295 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,329,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 2,140,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,845,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,702,000 after buying an additional 405,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

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Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 12.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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