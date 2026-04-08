Melius Research Has Bullish Estimate for HII FY2027 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Analysts at Melius Research upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research analyst S. Mikus now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $20.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.74. Melius Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ FY2028 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $465.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $182.79 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,572,000 after buying an additional 1,981,424 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,646,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

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Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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