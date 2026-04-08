Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $153.18, with a volume of 1312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.95.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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