BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $225.83 and last traded at $228.6290, with a volume of 9026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. ARP Global Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 26,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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