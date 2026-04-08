TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,583. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,019.48. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,980,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,584,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

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TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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