FY2027 EPS Estimates for AZ Lowered by Northland Securities

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Price Performance

Shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 488.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,000,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 862,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 662,718 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 526,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 898,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 448,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

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A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

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