Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.0750. 607,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 719,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spire Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

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Spire Global Trading Up 9.5%

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $163,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 267,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,129.28. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theresa Condor sold 41,712 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $355,803.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,116,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,435.93. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 122,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Spire Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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