Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 283,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 697,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGN shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

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Logan Energy Price Performance

Logan Energy Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 5.15.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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