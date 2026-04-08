Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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