Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,207. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,757.53. This represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,947,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,570,000 after buying an additional 1,026,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,103,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,657,000 after buying an additional 304,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,246,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,836,000 after buying an additional 323,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,670,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,845,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,040,000 after buying an additional 2,746,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.