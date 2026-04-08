Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $73.3820, with a volume of 13071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

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Flex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $319,756,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Flex by 694,916.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,682 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Flex by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,780 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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