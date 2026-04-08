FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $114.0680, with a volume of 19394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $64.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 1.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $230,023.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,705.56. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,701. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,771. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 500,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 1,127,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.