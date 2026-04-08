What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for NIO Q4 Earnings?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIO in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO’s Q1 2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

NIO Stock Down 1.5%

NIO opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.99. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,761,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

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NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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