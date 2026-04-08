Brokers Set Expectations for CG Oncology FY2029 Earnings

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for CG Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2030 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

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CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $584,778.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CG Oncology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

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CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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