FY2026 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Boosted by Analyst

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $17.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.67. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2027 earnings at $23.23 EPS.

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Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.95.

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $575.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded DE to Hold from Underperform, saying the ~15% pullback has improved risk/reward and leaves limited downside—this can support near-term buying interest from investors who saw the dip as an entry. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded DE to Hold from Underperform, saying the ~15% pullback has improved risk/reward and leaves limited downside—this can support near-term buying interest from investors who saw the dip as an entry. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-commentary pieces reassessing Deere’s valuation after multi-year gains emphasize that shares already reflect strong profitability and growth expectations; these note DE’s strong YTD and multi-year returns and argue investors should weigh elevated multiples against secular ag-equipment demand. Read More.

Market-commentary pieces reassessing Deere’s valuation after multi-year gains emphasize that shares already reflect strong profitability and growth expectations; these note DE’s strong YTD and multi-year returns and argue investors should weigh elevated multiples against secular ag-equipment demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deere agreed to pay $99 million to settle the right-to-repair class action and will provide farmers and independent repairers expanded digital tools and diagnostics for a multi-year period. The settlement removes litigation uncertainty (positive) but creates a near-term cash charge and could pressure aftermarket service margins and parts revenue over the next decade. Read More.

Deere agreed to pay $99 million to settle the right-to-repair class action and will provide farmers and independent repairers expanded digital tools and diagnostics for a multi-year period. The settlement removes litigation uncertainty (positive) but creates a near-term cash charge and could pressure aftermarket service margins and parts revenue over the next decade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags remaining regulatory risk (e.g., pending FTC scrutiny) and broader industry implications; the settlement does not resolve all regulatory or competitive questions, leaving some uncertainty about long-term aftermarket economics. Read More.

About Deere & Company

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Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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