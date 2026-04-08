Sidoti Predicts Reduced Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,807,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 40.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

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Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company’s operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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