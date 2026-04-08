What is Erste Group Bank’s Estimate for BSX FY2026 Earnings?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

BSX opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.