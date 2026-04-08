HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

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AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ANGO opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting AngioDynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised near- and medium-term EPS forecasts for ANGO (multiple notes boosting Q1/Q2 FY2027 and FY2026–FY2027 estimates), signaling improving fundamentals and expected narrowing losses. HC Wainwright Upgrades

HC Wainwright materially raised near- and medium-term EPS forecasts for ANGO (multiple notes boosting Q1/Q2 FY2027 and FY2026–FY2027 estimates), signaling improving fundamentals and expected narrowing losses. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a “strong-buy,” which supports bullish sentiment among some investors. Freedom Capital Upgrade

Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a “strong-buy,” which supports bullish sentiment among some investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed AngioDynamics beat revenue and EPS expectations and narrowed its loss, driven by Med Tech demand — a near-term operational positive even as gross margin declined. Q3 Earnings Beat

Recent quarterly results showed AngioDynamics beat revenue and EPS expectations and narrowed its loss, driven by Med Tech demand — a near-term operational positive even as gross margin declined. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus still expects a negative full-year EPS (around -$0.37), so while estimates are improving, the company is not yet profitable on a full-year basis — a caution for risk-sensitive investors. Consensus Estimates

Analyst consensus still expects a negative full-year EPS (around -$0.37), so while estimates are improving, the company is not yet profitable on a full-year basis — a caution for risk-sensitive investors. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target on ANGO from $18 to $16 (but kept a Buy rating). The PT cut can weigh on short-term sentiment and is likely a driver of today’s weaker share performance. Price Target Cut

AngioDynamics Company Profile

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AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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