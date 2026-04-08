Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in DMC Global $BOOM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,225 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of DMC Global worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 923,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 670,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 370,833 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 554,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 114,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DMC Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

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