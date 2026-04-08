Jericho Financial LLP Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Jericho Financial LLP bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.0% of Jericho Financial LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.71.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $377.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 91,623 shares worth $35,053,508. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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