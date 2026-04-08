Mayport LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VBR opened at $219.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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