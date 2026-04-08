Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) to Issue Dividend of $1.26 on May 14th

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.259 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th.

Intercontinental Hotels Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Hotels Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

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Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 2.1%

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $150.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1,453.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

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