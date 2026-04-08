Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 530 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Installed-base (service & upgrades) momentum — ASML’s Installed Base Management (IBM) sales rose ~26% in 2025 to €8.2B, highlighting a growing, high-margin recurring revenue stream that supports earnings even if new tool sales slow. ASML’s Installed Base Business Gains Traction
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases continuing — ASML reported recent daily buyback transactions under its program, signaling capital return and support for the share price. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: Strong order backdrop from major customers — South Korean chipmakers (SK Hynix, Samsung) are locking in capacity and placing multi?billion euro orders, which supports ASML’s near?term tool demand and revenue visibility. ASML Faces China Export Curbs As Korean Chipmakers Lock In Capacity
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance and valuation — UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, providing analyst support, while coverage notes the stock’s premium valuation after strong YTD gains driven by AI demand; this is supportive but tempers near?term upside expectations. ASML: UBS keeps its buy rating
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. legislative risk — Bipartisan proposals (the MATCH Act and related measures) would broaden export controls to include DUV tools and potentially servicing to major Chinese chipmakers. If adopted and enforced by the Netherlands, the measures could materially reduce ASML’s China revenue and shave double?digit percentages off sales in some scenarios. ASML Slides as U.S. Targets China Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and headlines — Multiple outlets report share weakness and analyst caution after the export?control proposals; headline risk could keep volatility elevated until the bill’s details and potential Dutch/NL response are clearer. ASML shares fall on US Congress plan to further restrict China exports
ASML Price Performance
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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