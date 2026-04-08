Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 530 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.1% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,306.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,388.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,194.33. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $582.89 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market cap of $513.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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