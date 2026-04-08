Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,179 Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Pine Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.24 and a one year high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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