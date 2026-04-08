Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,463,000 after buying an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after buying an additional 1,842,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.8%

PM stock opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a market cap of $245.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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