First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,230 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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First Solar Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $671,256.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,880.62. This represents a 29.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $2,820,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,100. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 75,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

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First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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