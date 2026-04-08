KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 43,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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