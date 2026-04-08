American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2202 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a 9.5% increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

SDSI stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

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American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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