Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,068,000. Graney & King LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLU opened at $217.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $160.27 and a 1 year high of $227.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.64. The firm has a market cap of $629.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

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