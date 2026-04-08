Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $989,000 in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,164,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

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Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $162.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

More Corning News

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

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About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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