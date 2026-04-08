54,657 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU Bought by ProCore Advisors LLC

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ProCore Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citrine Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 1,178,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $542,000. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 223.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFSU stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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