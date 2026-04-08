VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VBNK stock opened at C$20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.26. The company has a market cap of C$650.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.52. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$23.77.

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VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.51 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.6945127 EPS for the current year.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a Canadian Schedule I chartered bank, became the world’s first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model using proprietary state-of-the art financial technology to profitably address underserved markets in pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. It obtains all deposits and provides the majority of loans and leases electronically. Leveraging internally developed IT security software, VersaBank established Washington, DC based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc, to pursue large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities on a daily basis.

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