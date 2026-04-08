Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 376.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.25 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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