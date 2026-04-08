World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of World Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.29 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon struck a new agreement that keeps roughly 80% of current USPS package volume, averting a larger logistics disruption and preserving a predictable, lower-cost delivery channel for >1B yearly packages — a positive for fulfillment economics and near-term margin visibility. Article Title

Amazon struck a new agreement that keeps roughly 80% of current USPS package volume, averting a larger logistics disruption and preserving a predictable, lower-cost delivery channel for >1B yearly packages — a positive for fulfillment economics and near-term margin visibility. Positive Sentiment: AWS is winning customers for its custom chips: Uber is expanding use of Graviton and testing Trainium3, showing enterprise adoption of Amazon’s lower?cost CPU and AI-inference/training silicon — a revenue and differentiation win for AWS. Article Title

AWS is winning customers for its custom chips: Uber is expanding use of Graviton and testing Trainium3, showing enterprise adoption of Amazon’s lower?cost CPU and AI-inference/training silicon — a revenue and differentiation win for AWS. Positive Sentiment: A sell?side upgrade/target raise (Moffett Nathanson nudging its AMZN target higher) adds fresh analyst support and can attract flows from income/tech momentum desks. Article Title

A sell?side upgrade/target raise (Moffett Nathanson nudging its AMZN target higher) adds fresh analyst support and can attract flows from income/tech momentum desks. Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter that Amazon may pursue satellite deals (Globalstar) would be strategic for LEO connectivity and AWS edge offerings but is speculative and would be capital?intensive if pursued. Article Title

Market chatter that Amazon may pursue satellite deals (Globalstar) would be strategic for LEO connectivity and AWS edge offerings but is speculative and would be capital?intensive if pursued. Neutral Sentiment: AWS says teams are working around the clock to maintain Middle East services after regional strikes — this underscores operational resilience but also highlights geopolitical risk to infrastructure. Article Title

AWS says teams are working around the clock to maintain Middle East services after regional strikes — this underscores operational resilience but also highlights geopolitical risk to infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: High?profile YouTubers sued Amazon, alleging its Nova Reel AI scraped copyrighted videos to train models — this raises legal and reputational risk around Amazon’s AI products and could lead to costly litigation or constraints on training data. Article Title

High?profile YouTubers sued Amazon, alleging its Nova Reel AI scraped copyrighted videos to train models — this raises legal and reputational risk around Amazon’s AI products and could lead to costly litigation or constraints on training data. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some brands are pulling listings after disputes over Amazon’s pricing/payout terms could reduce assortment and gross merchandise volume if it spreads — a risk to retail revenue and marketplace dynamics. Article Title

Reports that some brands are pulling listings after disputes over Amazon’s pricing/payout terms could reduce assortment and gross merchandise volume if it spreads — a risk to retail revenue and marketplace dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder pressure over water use at Amazon data centers and community resistance that has stalled projects creates potential delays/costs for AWS capacity expansion — a strategic headwind for AI infrastructure growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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