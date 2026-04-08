New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,369 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,094.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12?month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high?profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More.

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12?month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high?profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full?year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More.

Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full?year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad?free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low?risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More.

Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad?free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low?risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash?return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price?target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More.

Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash?return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price?target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More.

Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.)

Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.) Negative Sentiment: Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near?term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More.

Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near?term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO disclosed a multi?million dollar stock sale, a datapoint some investors treat as a behavioral red flag (or simply portfolio management), and it can weigh on sentiment when combined with mixed fundamentals. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. President Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $417.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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