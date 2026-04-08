Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 869.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12?month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high?profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More.

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12?month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high?profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full?year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More.

Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full?year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad?free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low?risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More.

Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad?free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low?risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash?return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price?target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More.

Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash?return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price?target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More.

Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.)

Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.) Negative Sentiment: Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near?term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More.

Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near?term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO disclosed a multi?million dollar stock sale, a datapoint some investors treat as a behavioral red flag (or simply portfolio management), and it can weigh on sentiment when combined with mixed fundamentals. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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