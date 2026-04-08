McDonald’s FY2027 EPS Estimate Lifted by Erste Group Bank

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $14.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.35. Erste Group Bank has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $12.25 per share.

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Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $304.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.69. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9,867.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,066. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,722,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

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McDonald’s Company Profile

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McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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