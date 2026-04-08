Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAVVF stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.96. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

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Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

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